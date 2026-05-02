Contract of Revs LHP Jordan Morales Purchased by White Sox

Published on May 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









York Revolution pitcher Jordan Morales

(York Revolution) York Revolution pitcher Jordan Morales(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.): The contract of York Revolution left-handed pitcher Jordan Morales has been purchased by the Chicago White Sox, it was announced today.

Morales becomes the first member of the 2026 Revs to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization, while the second-year pro lands with an MLB club for the first time in his career. The news of the transfer came on Friday afternoon as Morales was celebrating his 26th birthday.

Morales is the 57th player in Revs history to have his contract purchased during the season by a Major League organization. In terms of professional experience, he becomes the youngest in franchise history to go from York to an MLB club.

The southpaw returned to York for his second pro season and had logged a pair of two-inning appearances this season, both scoreless, totaling four shutout innings with just two hits allowed while striking out four.

"We're really excited for him," commented Revs manager Rick Forney. "He's well deserving. He did a good job for us as a rookie in an advanced league. He was unbelievable this winter and threw great for us in two appearances this year. We were really excited to get that call from the White Sox today."

The Atlantic League has seen a big increase in younger players signing and thus landing with big league organizations in recent years with Morales being the latest example.

"It's a really big deal," Forney continued. "That's what this league is about. This league has moved a lot of players in its existence. I don't think any other league comes close. It's an advanced league and a lot of guys say it's not for the younger player, but I argue that this league is for the right younger player. He worked really hard and got better while he was here and he's getting rewarded for it."

Morales went 1-1 with a 5.69 ERA in 29 outings (seven starts) as a rookie for the 2025 championship club. After opening the season as the team's number three starter, Morales transitioned to a long relief / spot starting role as the season progressed. He earned his first pro victory with 2.1 scoreless innings on June 26 in Lancaster as his ERA shrunk to 4.28 at the end of June. After logging 61.2 innings with York, Morales shined in the Puerto Rican Winter League, going 3-0 with a 2.92 ERA in 17 outings for Santurce while pitching in the Caribbean World Series.

"It's been nothing but amazing," said Morales of his time in York. "We have a great staff. Obviously the players, everybody gels really well. It's just one big family. Being in York has meant a lot, and them wanting me to come back and help them win again was something that was very special."

A native of Souderton, PA, Morales pitched in college at LaSalle, Penn State, and Purdue where he was All-Big Ten. After finishing his standout college career in 2024, he competed in the MLB Draft League with State College before earning his first professional opportunity with York last season where he was able to develop as a pro, help his team win, and gain notice of big league clubs.

"I'm very thankful for Rick, (pitching coach) Joe (Harris), Wolfie (hitting coach Derek Wolfe), and all my teammates for helping me become the player that I am today," said Morales. "I've learned so much from my teammates over the past year and a half. This is a great league to showcase what you're all about. You're going against top notch hitters and guys that have great resumes every night."

Morales is set to join his new club, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, on the road at Augusta on Saturday.

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Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

Contract of Revs LHP Jordan Morales Purchased by White Sox - York Revolution

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