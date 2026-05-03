Rockers Rally past Southern Maryland

Published on May 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers rallied from a 3-1 eighth inning deficit, hammering three home runs in the final two innings, to post a 4-3 victory over Southern Maryland on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Trailing 3-1 in the eighth, Luke Napleton hit a solo homer to close the margin to 3-2. In the top of the ninth, Troy Schreffler led off the frame with a game-tying solo homer before Ethan Skender added another solo shot to give the Rockers a 4-3 lead.

Alec Barger (S, 1) earned his first save of the year by pitching a scoreless ninth despite issuing a pair of walks and leaving the go-ahead run at second base.

The win puts the Rockers at 6-5 on the season and gives them a 3-2 lead in the six-game series with the Blue Crabs.

The Rockers were forced to make multiple defensive changes throughout the game. Shortstop Patrick Sanchez came out of the contest in the third inning after getting tangled up while attempting a tag at second base and was replaced by Luke Napleton. Napleton then played left field for an inning with Ethan Skender moving from left to second. After catcher Nolan Watson was hurt beating out an infield hit, he left the game and was replaced by Aidan Brewer. Max Viera saw action at both second base and shortstop.

"This was the best team win of the year," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "We had guys banged up and guys we didn't want to play because they were already banged up. But the guys stepped up, hit the ball hard all night and got a couple up in the air."

Southern Maryland broke the ice in the first inning when lead-off hitter Stephen Paolini singled, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Viandel Pena.

The Rockers tied the game in the second. Bryson Parks singled to center, moved to third on a fly ball to right by Skender than scampered home on an RBI single by Watson.

High Point starter Yuhi Sako allowed a one-out base hit to right fielder Quinn McDaniel in the fourth and one batter later, Alejandro De Aza homered to right to stake the Blue Crabs to a 3-1 lead.

Sako went six innings and held the Blue Crabs to three runs, two earned, and allowed one walk without recording a strikeout.

"Yuhi was outstanding tonight," said Keefe.

Southern Maryland starter Kyle Virbitsky hurled six innings, allowing seven hits and just one unearned run while striking out eight and not yielding a walk.

Blue Crabs reliever Garrett Ouellette (L) allowed both ninth inning homers to take the loss.

The Rockers and Blue Crabs meet in the final game of the six-game series on Sunday night at 1:05 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.

NOTES: Braxton Davidson was unavailable on Saturday after returning to Asheville to be inducted into the T.C. Roberson High School Hall of Fame.







Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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