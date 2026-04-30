High Point Rockers Stehly Acquired by Minnesota Twins

Published on April 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Murphy Stehly, the High Point Rockers team leader with three home runs and seven RBI, has had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization.

Stehly, 27, a native of California, played at the University of Texas from 2020-22 before being selected in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft. He progressed through the Nationals' system, reaching Class AA Harrisburg in 2025. He was released by the Nationals following the conclusion of spring training last month and signed with the Rockers. He has seen action at first base, third base and left field thus far this season.

In High Point's first eight games, Stehly has collected at least one base hit in six of of those contests and has homered in three of the last four games. He leads the team with three home runs and seven RBI while posting a .267 batting average, .600 slugging percentage and an OPS of .971. Stehly is second in the Atlantic League in home runs.

Stehly becomes the 52nd Rocker to have his contract acquired by an MLB organization or international league. He is the third this season, joining catcher Lyle Lin who joined the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan and right-handed pitcher Jose Atencio who was selected by the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rockers continue on a nine-game road trip as they play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Md.







Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

High Point Rockers Stehly Acquired by Minnesota Twins - High Point Rockers

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