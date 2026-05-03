Legends Stumble in Game Five Despite Early Lead

Published on May 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Long Island, NY - The Lexington Legends dropped game five of their six-game road series to the Long Island Ducks, 6-1, on Saturday night, as Trevor Bauer controlled the game on the mound and a big fifth inning proved to be the difference.

Lexington jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. Dylan Rock sparked the offense with a leadoff double before coming around to score on an RBI single from Mikey Kane, giving the Legends a 1-0 advantage.

Starter Peyton Glavine turned in a steady outing, limiting Long Island to just one run over 4.0 innings while striking out four. The Ducks evened the game in the fourth inning on a solo home run, but the contest remained tightly contested heading into the middle innings.

The game shifted in the fifth, when Long Island broke through with five runs. Jacob Robson launched a solo home run to start the inning, and the Ducks followed with a string of timely hits, including a two-run double from Gavin Collins and a two-run homer by Jorge Bonifacio to extend the lead to 6-1.

Jack Lynch was charged with the loss after allowing four runs in relief.

Bauer (2-1) earned the win, striking out 10 over 6.0 innings while allowing just one run on six hits without issuing a walk. Long Island's bullpen combined for three scoreless innings to close out the victory.

The Legends finished with seven hits on the night, led by multi-hit performances from Rock and Jackson Feltner, while the defense remained solid with no errors and a double play turned.

Lexington will look to bounce back in the series finale on Sunday before returning home to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 5 to open a series against the Lancaster Stormers.







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