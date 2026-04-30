Loper, Guilfoil Lead Legends to 5-1 Victory over Ducks

Published on April 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Central Islip, NY - The Lexington Legends picked up a strong road victory on Tuesday night, defeating the Long Island Ducks 5-1 behind dominant pitching and timely hitting.

Right-hander Jimmy Loper earned the win in his first decision of the season, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing just one run on four hits. Loper struck out four and kept the Ducks' lineup in check throughout his outing.

Long Island's lone run came in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Jacob Robson, but the Legends quickly responded and never looked back.

Lexington broke through in the fourth inning with clutch extra-base hits from Weston Eberly and Andy Atwood, each delivering RBI triples to give the Legends a 2-0 lead. After the Ducks answered with a run in the bottom half, Kingston Liniak added an insurance run with a solo home run in the fifth-his first of the season.

The Legends extended their lead in the seventh inning as Tres Gonzales drove in two runs, pushing the advantage to 5-1.

Out of the bullpen, Tyler Guilfoil was electric, earning the save with three shutout innings. Guilfoil allowed just two hits while striking out six to close out the victory.

Lexington totaled nine hits on the night, with multi-hit performances from Brenden Dixon and Liniak. The Legends also showcased aggressive baserunning, including stolen bases from Xane Washington and Dixon.

The Legends will continue their six-game road series in Long Island through Sunday before returning home to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 5th to open a series against the Lancaster Stormers.







Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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