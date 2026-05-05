Legends Return Home for Promotional-Filled Homestand at Legends Field

Published on May 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends return to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 5 for a six-game homestand against the Lancaster Stormers, packed with promotions, theme nights, and unique fan experiences throughout the week.

The homestand opens Tuesday with $2 Tuesday, presented by Great Clips, featuring $2 hot dogs, popcorn and canned Pepsi products. Fans can also take advantage of $3 Modelos, 50% off margaritas, and a $5 elote special while supplies last.

Wednesday morning shifts to a special Education Day with a 10:30 AM first pitch. The game will feature the Sherwin-Williams Pro Show, providing a fun and engaging experience for students in attendance.

Thursday night is Thirsty Thursday, presented by Miller Lite, with ice cold beer starting at $2. The evening will also celebrate Nurse Appreciation Night, courtesy of Medical Career and Technical College, with a special ticket discount available for nurses.

Friday marks the return of Bourbon Barrels Night, presented by Hartfield & Co. Distillery. The Legends will take the field as their alter ego, celebrating Kentucky's bourbon heritage with themed jerseys, bourbon-inspired food and drink specials, and a special bourbon tasting experience in the Legends Taproom.

Saturday features Paris/Bourbon County Night, highlighted by a special jersey release and a postgame fireworks show to cap off the evening.

The homestand concludes Sunday with Family Fun Day, presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky. Fans can enjoy a Mother's Day brunch in the Lexington Lounge, and kids and moms will have the opportunity to run the bases postgame, courtesy of Kentucky Urgent Care.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lexingtonlegends.com or call 859-252-HITS (4487).







Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

Legends Return Home for Promotional-Filled Homestand at Legends Field - Lexington Legends

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