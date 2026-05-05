Combat Vet & Country Musician Scotty Hasting Headlines Lexington Legends America 250 Celebration on July 10th

Published on May 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







In tribute to our military service members, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes and the Lexington Legends have joined forces to present live music by former U.S. Army Soldier Scotty Hasting after the 7 o'clock Friday night (July 10th) game against the York Revolution at Legends Field. As part of the American 250 celebration, the Legends will wear a special edition, patriotic jersey to honor all who served and auction them off at a later date.

Hasting, a northern Kentucky native, served with the 1st Infantry Division in Afghanistan and was seriously wounded in an ambush in April of 2011. Narrowly escaping death, Hasting was left with severe nerve damage to his right hand and a loss of purpose as he was unable to continue his journey in the Army. The Purple Heart recipient filled the void with a newfound love for adaptive sports as competitive archery became his primary outlet to cope with PTSD -until 2020, when COVID-19 hit and shut down most of the world.

Not one to lay down and accept defeat, the former Army Infantryman picked up the unused guitar that sat in the corner of his room, opened YouTube and set out to teach himself how to master the instrument in hopes of fighting the isolation and silence. Hasting was immediately overtaken by this new passion after learning his first song, "Should've Been a Cowboy" by Toby Keith. He began to write his own original music and attended his first open mic night in Cookeville, TN -a night that changed his life forever as he found that he was able to escape his PTSD while on stage performing.

"I want to show people that it may be bad now, but I promise you it's going to get better," explained Hasting.

Now on a mission to help anyone struggling with loss or their mental health find solace through his music, Hasting strives to connect with his listeners by producing music that doesn't need an explanation. Having found his escape from PTSD through archery and music, Scotty devotes his time and talents to several organizations, including Creativets, Guitars 4 Vets, and more to offer other veterans the same tranquility.

"We're proud to partner with the Lexington Legends to bring Scotty Hasting to the ballpark for a special night that celebrates community and service," remarked The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes President Andrea McCarren. "The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is excited to support these events and continue strengthening our commitment to Veterans and their communities."

Tickets for the America 250 Celebration Night featuring a live performance from Hasting are on sale now at LexingtonLegends.com.







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