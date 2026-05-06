Legends Rally Late to Take 6-5 Win over Lancaster

Published on May 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends used a late-game push to secure a 6-5 win over the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday night at Legends Field, opening the homestand with a hard-fought victory.

Lancaster jumped out early, plating three runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Tyler Miller. Lexington answered immediately in the bottom half, as Brenden Dixon launched a two-run homer to cut the deficit to one. The Legends continued to chip away, tying the game in the second inning behind a solo home run from Weston Eberly.

After a quiet stretch through the middle innings, Lexington took its first lead of the night in the fifth. Tres Gonzales delivered an RBI single, giving the Legends a 4-3 advantage.

Lancaster threatened again in the eighth inning, scoring two runs to reclaim a 5-4 lead. But Lexington responded once more in the bottom half. Jackson Feltner led off the inning with a solo home run to even the score, and the Legends followed with key situational hitting to push across the go-ahead run and take a 6-5 lead.

On the mound, Nic Laio settled in after the first inning, tossing six innings with seven strikeouts while allowing three runs. Simon Gregersen worked into the eighth before handing things over to Wilber Perez, who shut the door over the final 1.2 innings. Perez earned the win, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Offensively, the Legends were powered by three home runs from Dixon, Eberly, and Feltner. Xane Washington and Tres Gonzales each contributed multi-hit efforts as Lexington finished with 10 hits on the night.

The Legends improve with the win and will continue the series Wednesday morning with a 10:30 AM first pitch for their second Education Day, featuring the Sherwin-Williams Pro Show, as Lexington looks to push its win streak to three straight.

For tickets and more information, visit lexingtonlegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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