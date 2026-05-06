Ducks Have a Grand Old Time in Hagerstown

Published on May 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 11-6 on Wednesday morning in the second game of a six-game series at Meritus Park.

Hagerstown jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the bottom half of the first inning courtesy of a two-run home by Alex Isola against Long Island starting pitcher Harrison Francis. The Ducks cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second on Kole Kaler's sacrifice fly versus Flying Boxcars starter Jack Eisenbarger. The home team scored three more times in the third for a 5-1 advantage thanks to Isola's second home run of the contest, a three-run tater.

The visitors got to within 5-4 in the fourth on a two-run double by Jorge Bonifacio and a sacrifice fly from Kaler. The Flock tied the game at five an inning later thanks to Marcus Chiu's two-out, solo four-bagger to left field. Long Island sent 11 men to the plate in the ninth and would score six times to take their first lead of the ballgame at 11-5, highlighted by a go-ahead grand slam home run to the opposite-field in left off the bat of Jacob Robson, a Gavin Collins RBI base hit and a sacrifice fly from Bonifacio. Isola's third home run of the ballgame was a solo shot to left in the last of the ninth, but Hagerstown would get no closer as the Ducks were able to come away with the triumph in come-from-behind fashion.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Francis gave up five runs on eight hits in six innings pitched, walking one and striking out two. Eisenbarger allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits in four innings on the mound, walking five while striking out three. Sal Romano (1-0) earned up the victory out of the bullpen allowing just one hit in a scoreless frame. Michael Brewer (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering six runs on four hits in one-third of an inning while also walking four.

Bonifacio led the way at the plate with three-hits, including two doubles to go along with three runs batted in.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their six-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Trevor Bauer (2-1, 1.59) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty DJ Johnson (0-0, 10.50).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to open a six-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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