Runs Aplenty as Ducks Fall to Flying Boxcars

Published on May 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 12-11 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning thanks to an RBI base hit by Marcus Chiu and a run-scoring double from Gavin Collins off Hagerstown starting pitcher Eddy Demurias. The Flock made it 7-0 in their favor in the second courtesy of two-run singles produced by Collins and Alsander Womack and a sacrifice fly from Chiu.

The Flying Boxcars scored four times in the third versus Ducks starters Nolan Clenney to get to within 7-4 on a two-run triple by Marty Costes, an RBI double from Robert Brooks and a sacrifice fly from by Wehler. Hagerstown scored five more runs in the fifth for a 9-7 advantage on RBI singles from Wehler and Ossie Abreu, a two-run double from Tyler Williams and a run-scoring double by Costes. Chiu's RBI two-base hit in the sixth got the Flock to within a run at 9-8. Down 12-8 in the ninth, Long Island looked to mount a comeback as Jorge Bonifacio drove home Caleb Roberts with an RBI double and Nick Roselli immediately followed with a two-run double of his own. With Roselli in scoring position at second representing the tying-run, Wilmer Difo had a base hit taken away from him on a diving backhanded stop made by Wehler on a ground ball up the middle as Hagerstown was able to hang on for the one-run victory.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Clenney allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in four and one-third innings pitched, walking three and striking out one. Demurias surrendered seven runs (five earned) on five hits in two innings of work, walking three and striking out two. Thomas Kane (2-0) picked up the win after giving up one run on three hits across three and two-thirds innings pitched, walking three and striking out one. Angel Reyes (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning along with a pair of walks.

Chiu had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Collins had a pair of hits, three RBI's, a run scored and a walk, and Roselli also had two hits while driving in a pair and crossing the plate once.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their six-game set on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Harrison Francis (2-0, 0.82) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars left-hander Jack Eisenbarger (0-1, 12.71).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to open a six-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

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