Rockers Hold off York, Win Fourth Straight

Published on May 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point DH Max Viera lashed four hits and drove in three runs to lead the Rockers to an 8-6 win over the defending Atlantic League champion York Revolution on Tuesday night at Truist Point in the first game of a six-game series.

The win moves the Rockers to 8-5 on the season on the strength of their current four-game winning streak and keeps High Point in first place in the Atlantic League's South Division along with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

York's Brandon Lewis hit a Truist Point record three home runs for the Revs who rallied for a pair of runs in the ninth to make it a nail-biter.

The Rockers grabbed the lead in the opening frame and never looked back. Six different Rockers reached base safely multiple times while the offense continued its hot stretch, piling up 12 hits as a team.

Matt Solter (1-2) picked up his first victory of the 2026 campaign after turning in five strong innings on the mound. The right-hander allowed just three runs, all coming via a pair of home runs from Brandon Lewis, while striking out three and surrendering only four hits in the winning effort.

Rockers leadoff man Anthony Servideo entered Tuesday night riding a 10-game on base streak and immediately pushed it to 11, working a leadoff walk to ignite the offense in the opening frame.

Moments later, Viera extended his own hit streak to 11 games with an RBI double off the center field wall to plate Servideo all the way from first and give the Rockers an early advantage 1-0.

Viera would later capitalize on a defensive miscue, racing home on a throwing error to cap off a two-run opening inning for the Rockers.

Lewis wasted no time responding for his squad, turning on a line drive two-run homer that quickly evened the score at 2-2.

In the third inning, Viera opened the rally with a base hit before a pair of walks loaded the bases for the Rockers. With traffic everywhere, Ethan Skender continued his hot stretch at the plate, ripping a two RBI single to restore the Rockers' two-run cushion.

Lewis clubbed his second of three home runs of the night, deep over the left field wall into blessing park to pull York within one at 4-3.

In the fourth inning, Viera came to the plate with another prime RBI opportunity and once again delivered, driving in Bryson Parks and Aidan Brewer with a clutch hit to collect his third RBI of the evening and stretch the Rockers lead to three. The offensive surge continued moments later when Nick Longhi lined a base hit that brought Viera home, capping off a busy three-run fourth inning, in which 8 of 9 Rockers stepped up to the dish.

In the sixth inning, Nick Dunn left the yard for the second time this season for York, circling the bases on a solo shot that trimmed the Rockers lead back down to three.

Leading 7-4 in the eighth, the Rockers, tacked on one more with Nick Longhi's second RBI single of the night.

Both Viera and Parks turned in standout performances at the plate, each reaching base safely four times and playing major roles in the Rockers' offensive surge.

Lewis decided his monster night at the plate was not finished in the ninth inning, launching his third home run of the game to bring life back into the York dugout. Moments later, Mike Rosario followed with a blast of his own as the Revolution clawed back within two at 8-6 in the final frame.

Zach Venarro buckled down despite surrendering a pair of solo home runs in the ninth, recording the final five outs to secure his first save of the season.

Game two of this 6-game set is slated to start at 6:35 on Wednesday night. York will send righty Rhett Kouba (0-1) to the hill. The Rockers will send former big leaguer David Hess (0-0) to the mound with his sights set on his first win of the campaign. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

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