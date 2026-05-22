Thursday Night Goes to the Ducks

Published on May 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point fell to the Long Island Ducks 7-3 on a rainy Thursday night at Truist Point.

The loss drops the Rockers to 12-15 on the season while Long Island moved to 14-13.

Long Island hung two in the fourth inning and three in the fifth and that proved to be enough to outlast the Rockers in a game that lasted 4:09 including a 57 minute rain delay in the second inning.

Alex Dickerson shined for the Rockers, tallying three hits with two of them being for extra bases.

Long Island's Chris Roller opened the scoring immediately with a leadoff home run to give the Ducks an early one run advantage.

After Ryan Sandberg worked a solid first inning the game would be put on pause for nearly an hour due to heavy rain passing through the Triad area.

Luke Napleton wasted no time after the delay getting the Rockers on the board, blasting an opposite field home run to knot the score at 1-1.

Roller accounted for all of the Ducks first three runs. Following up his first inning round tripper with an RBI double that plated Wilmer Difo and E.J Cumbo to give the Ducks a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

Long Island scored three times in the fifth, two of them via a home run off the bat of Ronaldo Hernandez. The homer was the catcher's third round tripper of the season.

Anthony Servideo's sac fly in the fifth brought in the Rockers second run of the game, cutting the lead to 6-2.

The Rockers tallied a run in the eighth on an RBI single from Troy Schreffler to account for the 7-3 final.

Jacob Asa earned the win for the Ducks, pitching two innings of relief in the fifth and sixth innings.

Game four of this six-game set is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Friday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send righty Matt Solter (1-4) to the hill opposed by Long Island's Nolan Clenney (1-3). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







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