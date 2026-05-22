Ducks Flex Their Muscles in Win over Rockers

Published on May 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 7-3 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Truist Point.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning as Chris Roller opened the ballgame with a leadoff solo home run to left field against Rockers starting pitcher Matt Colucci. High Point tied the game at one in the second by way of Luke Napleton's solo tater versus Long Island starter Ryan Sandberg. The Flock made it 3-1 in their favor in the fourth as Roller plated a pair with a double.

The visitors scored three more runs in the fifth for a 6-1 cushion, highlighted by a Roller run-scoring base hit and a 426-foot two-run home run to left center produced by Ronaldo Hernandez. The Rockers got to within 6-2 in the sixth on Anthony Servideo's sacrifice fly. Long Island added a run in the eighth to regain a five-run advantage at 7-2 as Jacob Robson blasted a 429-foot solo home run off the batter's eye in straightaway centerfield for his team-leading ninth big fly of the season. Troy Schreffler's RBI base-hit in the home half of the frame closed the scoring out as the Flock came away with the victory in the Tar Heel State.

Sandberg tallied a no-decision after allowing just one run on three hits in four innings pitched, walking three and striking out six. Jacob Asa (1-0) picked up the win in relief, giving up one run on two hits in two innings of work, walking two and striking out one. Colucci (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits across four innings on the mound, walking and striking out three.

Roller had three hits, four RBIs and a run scored. Hernandez had two hits, two RBIs, a run scored and a walk, while Kole Kaler chipped in with two hits, a run scored, two stolen bases and a hit by pitch.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their six-game set on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (1-3, 6.20) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers righty Matt Solter (1-4, 10.41).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 26, to open a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2026

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