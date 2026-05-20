Ducks Defeat Rockers in One-Run Affair

Published on May 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 5-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Truist Point.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second inning on an RBI groundout from Wilmer Difo against Rockers starting pitcher Finn Del-Bonta Smith. The Flock made it 2-0 in the third thanks to a Marcus Chiu run-scoring base hit. Long Island jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the fourth courtesy of an Alsander Womack RBI single.

High Point tied the game at three in the home half of the fourth, highlighted by a Bryson Parks RBI infield single and an Anthony Servideo run-scoring base knock versus Long Island starter Harrison Francis. The visitors plated a run in the fifth to jump back out in front 4-3 on Anthony Garcia's RBI two-base hit, and added a run in the sixth for a 5-3 cushion as Jacob Robson scored all the way from second base on an error committed by D.J. Burt on a ground ball off the bat of Gavin Collins. The Rockers trimmed the deficit to 5-4 one half-inning later when Parks scored from third on a passed ball. High Point would get no closer as the bullpen trio of Buddy Reed, Angel Reyes and Ramon Santos shut the door by firing three scoreless innings on just one hit allowed and seven punchouts, with Sanots shutting the door in the ninth by striking out the side for his team-leading fourth save of the season.

Francis (4-0) picked up the win after giving up three runs on five hits in five innings pitched, walking five and striking out six. Del Bonta-Smith (0-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on nine hits across five innings of work, walking one while striking out three. Chiu had two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a hit by a pitch, while Chris Roller also tallied a pair of hits, including a double and a run scored.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their six-game set on Wednesday night.. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-1, 3.46) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty Yuhi Sako (1-2, 5.14).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 26, to open a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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