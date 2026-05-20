Legends Drop Series Opener to Blue Crabs at Legends Field

Published on May 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







The Lexington Legends fell to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 12-4 on Tuesday night at Legends Field in the opener of a pivotal six-game series between two Atlantic League contenders.

Southern Maryland jumped out early and never looked back, collecting 16 hits on the evening while capitalizing on a four-run third inning and a pair of late rallies to secure the victory.

The Blue Crabs struck first in the second inning before breaking the game open in the third. Danny Bautista Jr. delivered a three-run home run with two outs to extend the Southern Maryland lead, while Taylor Darden continued his big night with four RBIs, including a solo home run in the sixth inning and two sacrifice flies.

Lexington answered in the bottom of the fifth inning after trailing 7-1. Tres Gonzalez delivered a two-run double into the gap and Xane Washington followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-4 and bring the Legends crowd back into the game.

Washington led Lexington offensively with three hits, while Ronnie Dawson added a pair of hits and scored a run. Gonzalez finished with two RBIs and Brenden Dixon added his league-leading 30th RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly.

Southern Maryland starter JP Massey earned the win after allowing four runs over five innings while striking out four. The Blue Crabs bullpen held Lexington scoreless over the final four innings, combining for five strikeouts and allowing just one hit.

Nic Laio suffered the loss for Lexington after allowing seven runs over 3.1 innings of work.

With the loss, the Legends fall to 11-14 on the season as Southern Maryland continues to pace the division standings.

The two teams continue their six-game series on Wednesday morning at Legends Field for Education Day. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 AM as thousands of students from across Central Kentucky are expected to attend the midweek matchup against the first-place Blue Crabs.







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