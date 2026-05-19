Robertson Shocks FerryHawks

Published on May 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers' 16-game winning streak over Staten Island was down to a final out. Three batters later, the streak continued as the Stormers rallied for a 5-4 win at SIUH Community Park early Tuesday.

Following a Jake Thompson double play grounder, all Kevin Dowdell needed was one more out to end the spell. Tyler Miller kept Lancaster alive with a single to the hole on the right side. Nick Lucky lined a single to right, and the Stormers were given a ray of hope.

FerryHawks manager Carlos Mirabal went to right-hander Nick Timpanelli (0-1) out of his pen to face right-handed hitting Tyler Robertson. Robertson got the first offering up into the strong breeze blowing out to left, clearing the walls for his first homer since April 22, staking the Stormers to the 5-4 lead.

Andrew Schultz got the side in order in the ninth for his third straight save.

Jeremy Arocho had scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, but consecutive homers by Robbie Barham and Nick Decker in the second spun the game into Staten Island's favor.

Both teams left runners strewn on the bases over the next several innings before the Stormers chained together singles by Thompson, Miller and Lucky to tie the game in the seventh.

An RBI single by Oscar Santos in the seventh re-established the Staten Island lead. Luis Atiles extended the lead with a two-out solo homer off Cody Stashak (1-0) in the eighth.

Lancaster will take on the FerryHawks again on Wednesday night. Noah Bremer (2-1) will get the start for the Stormers while lefty Darrien Ragin gets the nod for the hosts. Fans may follow the action on HTN/Dugout TV at 6:25.

NOTES: Arocho has hit safely in nine straight (19-39)...Thompson boosted his season average to .402 with three hits...The Stormers matched a season high by leaving 10 runners on base.







Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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