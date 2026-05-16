Legends Rally Late But Fall to Dirty Birds in Charleston

Published on May 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Lexington Legends mounted a late comeback attempt Friday night, but the Charleston Dirty Birds held on for a 9-6 victory at GoMart Ballpark in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Charleston jumped out early with runs in each of the first two innings and never relinquished the lead, collecting 15 hits on the night while improving behind a strong offensive performance from Wendell Rijo, who went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and three RBIs.

The Legends battled throughout the evening and showed life offensively late in the contest. Lexington plated single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings before adding three runs in the top of the ninth inning to cut into the deficit.

Brenden Dixon continued his torrid start to the season, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to raise his batting average to .370. Mikey Kane also turned in a strong night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jackson Feltner reached base three times with a hit and two walks.

Xane Washington added an RBI sacrifice fly and swiped two bases, while Andy Atwood drove in a run in the ninth inning.

Charleston starter Fransisco Mateo earned the win after allowing just one earned run over five innings while striking out seven. Connor Wilford took the loss for Lexington after allowing five runs across five innings of work.

The Dirty Birds added insurance runs late on solo home runs from Cornelius Randolph and Rijo before Lexington attempted its final rally in the ninth.

Despite the loss, the Legends continued to show offensive consistency, collecting nine hits while forcing Charleston pitching into six walks.

With the loss, Lexington moves to 11-11 on the season and remains tied for second place in the division, three games behind the first-place Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The two clubs will continue their six-game series on Saturday night in Charleston. First pitch is scheduled for 6:25 PM.

The Legends return home to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 19th for a pivotal six-game showdown against the first-place Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Fans can stream every Legends game all season long, both home and away, on HomeTeam Network.







Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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