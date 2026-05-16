Overton Dazzles in 6-1 Win over Hagerstown

Published on May 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (14-8) snapped a two-game skid with a 6-1 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (14-8) on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Blue Crabs starting pitcher Connor Overton allowed just one run over 6.2 innings and the bullpen held the Flying Boxcars in check. Phillip Sikes hit a pair of RBI doubles and also walked twice.

Both starting pitchers kept the game scoreless until the Blue Crabs broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning. Viandel Pena singled to lead off the inning then reached third base on a stolen base and a throwing error by Hagerstown catcher Alex Isola. He came in to score on an RBI double to left center field by Sikes, his first Atlantic League hit and RBI, to give Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead.

The Crabs kept rolling at the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. Southern Maryland loaded the bases before Hagerstown starting pitcher Connor Curlis could record an out. Brody Fahr drove a two-run double to right field to start the scoring in the inning. Pena and Wilson hit back-to-back sacrifice flies to clear the bases, extending Southern Maryland's lead to 5-0.

The Flying Boxcars got a run back in the top of the fifth inning. Jared Carr led off the inning with a solo home run to left field to trim the Blue Crabs lead to 5-1.

Overton settled back in to record one of his best starts of the season. Over 6.2 innings pitched, he allowed one run on five hits and two walks. He struck out for Flying Boxcar hitters.

Southern Maryland insured their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ethan Wilson reached on a walk and stole second base. He came home on another RBI by Sikes to further pad the Blue Crabs lead, 6-1.

The Southern Maryland bullpen picked up right where Overton left off. Blue Crabs relief pitchers Peyton Cariaco and Rafi Vazquez combined to throw 2.1 scoreless innings to polish off the Blue Crabs win.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Saturday, May 16 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

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The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the third-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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