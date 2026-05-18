Ducks Rally Back But Ghost Peppers Take Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ghost Peppers took a 3-0 advantage in the top half of the first inning courtesy of a three-run home run to straightaway centerfield off the bat of Justin Wylie against Ducks starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Gastonia took a 5-0 lead in the top of the third on Wylie's RBI double and Chris Proctor's run-scoring base hit.

Long Island got to within 5-2 in the home half of the third thanks to a Gavin Collins RBI single and an Aaron Takacs run-scoring fielder's choice versus Gastonia starter Austin Aldeano. The Flock cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fourth as Chris Roller hustled down the line from third base on a wild pitch, and later in the frame, Jacob Robson plated Wilmer Difo with a sacrifice fly.

The Ducks tied the game at five in the sixth on Alsander Womack's two-out RBI single to left field. The Ghost Peppers plated an unearned run in the seventh to jump back out in front 6-5 thanks to a Chandler Seagle run-scoring two-base hit, and that proved to be the difference.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Bauer allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings pitched, walking two while striking out seven. Aldeano surrendered four runs on four hits in three and one-third innings of work to go along with three walks and a pair of strikeouts. Jake Rice (1-0) picked up the win, tallying a hit and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning on the mound. Scott Alexander (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering an unearned run on two hits across one inning pitched. Blake Brown closed the game out in the ninth for his second save of the season despite yielding a hit and two walks.

Collins led the way at the plate offensively for Long Island with three hits, an RBI and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the High Point Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Harrison Francis (3-0, 3.13) gets the start for the Ducks against Rockers righty Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-2, 3.47).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 26, to open a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.