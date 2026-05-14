Bats Erupt Early to Lead Ducks Past Ghost Peppers

Published on May 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 11-3 on Wednesday night in the second game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

RBI singles by Aaron Takacs and Jorge Bonifacio along with a throwing error that scored Gavin Collins gave the Ducks an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Gastonia got on the scoreboard in the second when Grant Lavigne raced home from third base on a wild pitch by Ducks starter Harrison Francis.

Long Island countered with a seven-run second inning against Ghost Peppers starter Ashton Goudeau to extend their lead to 10-1. A grand slam by Jacob Robson, an RBI double by Takacs, an RBI single by Kole Kaler and a bases loaded walk by Wilmer Difo did the damage.

Nate Scantlin's leadoff solo homer to left in the third closed the gap to eight. However, the Ducks got the run back in the sixth on Anthony Garcia's RBI double off the left-center field fence. Gastonia rounded out the scoring in the ninth on a sac fly to center by Justin Wylie.

Francis (3-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing eight hits and a walk while striking out six. Goudeau (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and four walks in one and one-third innings.

Takacs led the Ducks offense with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kaler added three hits, an RBI and a run, while Difo tacked on two hits, an RBI, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Ghost Peppers continue their six-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Additionally, Ducks staff members will be handing out samples of Sweet Party Potato Rolls, courtesy of Martin's Potato Rolls, to fans as they exit the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-0, 3.38) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Ghost Peppers righty Halton Hardy (0-0, 10.00).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action for both games live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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