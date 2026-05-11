Trevor Bauer to Start Tuesday and Sunday vs. Gastonia

Published on May 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced 10-year Major League veteran Trevor Bauer is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for two games during the team's upcoming homestand.

The right-hander is slated to take the mound at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Tuesday, May 12, and Sunday, May 17, against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Tuesday's game is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), and Sunday's game is slated to get underway at 1:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders).

Additionally, the Ducks have announced a Trevor Bauer Poster giveaway prior to the game on Friday, May 15. The 18" x 24" poster - which features the former National League Cy Young Award winner doing his trademark "sword" celebration - will be handed out to the first 2,000 fans in attendance at the game. The ballpark gates will open at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 for full season ticket holders) on Friday, with first pitch set to follow at 6:35.

Bauer currently boasts the Atlantic League's best ERA at 1.13, having allowed just three runs in a league-best 24.0 innings of work. He also has the second-most strikeouts in the league with 34, having struck out seven or more batters in each of his four starts. The 35-year-old is second in the Atlantic League with three wins, having won each of his last three starts, all of which have been quality starts. Among his highlights was pitching a no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader at Lancaster on April 26.

Tickets for these three games, and every Ducks home game, are now available. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-3825 or going online to LIDucks.com. Those unable to make the games can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today by visiting app.hometeamlive.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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