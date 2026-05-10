Long Island Falls to Hagerstown Down in Maryland

Published on May 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Aaron Takacs at bat for the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jordan McGregor) Aaron Takacs at bat for the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jordan McGregor)

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Wiener Schnitzels (a.k.a. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars) on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at Meritus Park.

Leading the way at the plate for the Flock was Aaron Takacs, who singled, doubled and scored a run for his second multi-hit performance in as many ballgames and sixth overall on the campaign. Takacs has now reached safely in 14 consecutive contests, tying him with Caleb Roberts (April 21-May 6) for the longest on-base streak by a Ducks player this season, while Wilmer Difo chipped in with two singles and a walk.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their six-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (1-1, 5.02) gets the nod for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Eddy Demurias (1-0, 6.75).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to open a six-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.