Bauer's Brilliance Stymies Flying Boxcars

Published on May 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 7-0 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Meritus Park.

Trevor Bauer (3-1) stole the show on the mound once again for the Ducks, earning his third consecutive win. The righty tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just five hits and no walks while striking out nine batters. He threw 86 pitches in the outing, 64 of which were strikes. The 10-year MLB veteran retired the first eight batters he faced and escaped a bases loaded, one-out jam in the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

The Ducks made it 1-0 in their favor in the top half of the third inning as Jacob Robson plated Wilmer Difo by way of a sacrifice fly after Difo began the frame with a bunt single off Flying Boxcars starting pitcher DJ Johnson. Long Island sent nine men to the plate in the eighth and scored five runs for a 6-0 advantage, highlighted by a Marcus Chiu RBI double and a pair of two-run home runs courtesy of Gavin Collins and Jorge Bonifacio, each going to the opposite-field in right. The Flock closed out the scoring in the ninth as Robson's third extra-base hit in as many at-bats was a leadoff four-bagger to right which made it 7-0.

Johnson (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering one run on five hits across five and one-third innings of work, walking one and striking out four. Tanner Jacobson and Ramon Santos each fired a scoreless inning out of the bullpen

Robson had three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Collins had three hits and a pair of RBIs, while Alsander Womack, Nick Roselli and Kole Kaler each contributed a pair of hits apiece.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their six-game set on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Left-hander Garrett Crowley (0-0, 4.50) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars right-hander Connor O'Hara (1-0, 5.40).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to open a six-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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