Darden Thriving at Plate, in Pros

Published on May 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Players in the Atlantic League have many unique paths and stories of how they found their way to the circuit for the 2026 season. Some have many seasons of Major League experience and are winding down their playing careers. Some are fighting for another chance at playing affiliated baseball after playing at the high levels of the Minor Leagues or after a short stay in MLB. For others, this year will mark their highest level of professional experience to date after finding success in other independent leagues. For Southern Maryland Blue Crabs infielder Taylor Darden, calling his professional resume from time in the Pioneer and Pecos League merely successful would be an understatement as he continues to impress this year.

Darden was not selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. He earned all-conference and all-region honors when he started his collegiate career with two years at Mesa Community College in Mesa, AZ, but he did not maintain that production when he pursued NCAA Division I opportunities. He only played 57 games over two seasons at Incarnate Word and he hit .224 over 49 games as a senior at McNeese State.

"I didn't produce as well as I think I should [have] with my talent and my abilities," Darden said. "I think I lost the love of the game a little bit."

After a summer off, Darden got a chance in professional baseball. He signed with the Alpine Cowboys of the Pecos League for the 2024 season. He found his form again with the Cowboys batting .422 with six home runs, 44 RBI, and a 1.142 OPS in 41 games. He was named Mountain Division MVP as he led Alpine to the 2024 Pecos League Championship.

"I found a way to play with an ultimate amount of confidence [while] trusting my instincts."

After that strong season and using his revitalized love of the game, he moved up to the Pioneer League in 2025 for his first full season as a professional. Over 95 games with the Boise Hawks, he batted a remarkable .429 with 18 home runs and 125 RBI, and a 1.209 OPS. He finished second in the league with his .429 average and 68 walks while his 125 RBI and 1.209 OPS ranked fourth. At the end of the season he was named Pioneer League Rookie of the Year and a Postseason All-Star.

On the heels of another strong season, he earned a spot over the winter with the Arabia Wolves and played in the inaugural Baseball United season. In just nine games in Dubai, he impressed again after batting .321 with two home runs, nine RBI, and nine walks to earn a spot on the All-United team.

"It was incredible to see the other side of the world. I never would've thought that I would've gotten the chance to go to Dubai, let alone play baseball there. It was a lot of fun."

During the season, he crossed paths with a future Blue Crabs teammate, playing against Alejando De Aza.

"He laid a bunt down on me. I'm always going to remember that."

Now playing alongside the 10-year MLB veteran, Darden is learning what it takes to be a successful hitter in the Atlantic League.

"He's been telling me not to think too much and really just to be relaxed. I think there's going to be more failure at this level."

That anticipated failure has not shown up to this point during his Southern Maryland tenure. In 12 games, he is hitting .302 with three home runs and a .981 OPS. He leads the league with 18 RBI. He has particularly excelled with runners in scoring position, as he has gone 7-for-13 with four walks in these situations.

"My approach becomes a little bit more disciplined in looking for a pitch I can drive."

He found a few of those pitches in Wednesday's 18-11 win over Gastonia. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, a walk, and six RBI. While success has come early and often for Darden this season, he's not getting too caught up in the stats.

"I'm just enjoying playing baseball. There's not much time in a baseball player's [career], so I'm just trying to enjoy every single second of it."

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the third-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.