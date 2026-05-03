Crabs Fall in Series Finale vs. Rockers

Published on May 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (7-5) fell 13-3 to the High Point Rockers (7-5) on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium. Southern Maryland took a lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, but High Point pulled away late to win the series, four games to two.

Both pitching staffs dominated for the first half of the game. For the Blue Crabs, starting pitcher Connor Overton pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and limited the Rockers offense. The Rockers scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning with a solo home run by Max Viera, his second home run of the season. For High Point, starting pitcher Kent Emanuel held the Blue Crabs scoreless through four innings. Relief pitcher Xander Hamilton followed with a perfect fifth inning to keep the Rockers ahead, 1-0, after five innings.

The Blue Crabs finally got the offense going in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sebastian Mueller led the inning off with a single. Howard retired the next two hitters, but Southern Maryland mounted a two-out rally. Viandel Pena hit a two-run home run to left field, his second home run of the season. Taylor Darden added an RBI single to give the Crabs a 3-1 lead after six innings.

The complexion of the game changed drastically as the Rockers scored 12 runs on 10 hits in the last three innings to take a 13-3 lead. Overton had a chance to finish seven innings, but a two-RBI double by Troy Schreffler gave the Rockers the lead and ended Overton's day. Over 6.2 innings, he allowed five runs on 11 hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The bullpen then struggled to limit the damage.

The Blue Crabs travel to North Carolina to face the Gastonia Ghost Peppers for a six-game series, starting on Tuesday, May 5. First pitch is at 6:00 pm. Keith Noonan will have the call on HomeTeam Network. To watch the games or to purchase a subscription, click here.

The Blue Crabs return home to Regency Furniture Stadium to begin a six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Tuesday, May 12. This series starts the 2026 Black-Eyed Brawl rivalry series between the Blue Crabs and Flying Boxcars.







Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.