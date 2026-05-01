Crabs Win Second Straight over Rockers, 8-2

Published on April 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - For a second consecutive game, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (7-2) earned an 8-2 win over the High Point Rockers (3-4) on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Despite getting outhit, 8-6, and allowing nine walks, the Blue Crabs used two big innings on offense and forced High Point to leave 16 runners on base to outbattle the Rockers.

Both teams loaded the bases in the first inning. The first three hitters for High Point reached in the top of the inning, but a pair of strikeouts helped Blue Crabs starting pitcher Devin Kirby-Williams strand all three runners. In the bottom of the inning, the Blue Crabs put three on base with one out, but they were able to get runners home against Rockers starting pitcher Matt Solter. Quinn McDaniel started the scoring with an RBI fielder's choice, but an error kept the bases loaded. An RBI walk by Alejandro De Aza and two-RBI single by Taylor Darden added to the damage to give the Blue Crabs a 4-0 lead after the first inning.

After the eventful start of the game, both pitching staffs settled into a grove. For the Crabs, Kirby-Williams worked through constant traffic on the basepaths to finish 3.2 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. For the Rockers, Solter had a stretch of 14 consecutive hitters retired, including eight strikeouts.

The Rockers got their offense going in the top of the fifth inning. Two runners reached against Blue Crabs relief pitcher Isaac Fix on a Braxton Davidson double and a Patrick Sanchez walk. Rafi Vazquez entered in relief for Southern Maryland and allowed an RBI single to D.J. Burt, but he limited High Point to one run to hold the Crabs lead at 4-1 after the top of the fifth inning.

The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the sixth inning. Leading off the inning against Rockers relief pitcher Daniel Blair, Ethan Wilson hit a 420-foot home run to right field, his first of the season. Later in the inning, with two on and two outs, Sebastian Mueller drove a two-RBI triple off the right field wall to extend Southern Maryland's lead to 7-1 after six innings.

The Crabs added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brody Fahr reached on an error to lead off the inning and later scored on a McDaniel sacrifice fly to stretch Southern Maryland's lead to 8-1 after seven innings.

The Rockers got that run back in the top of the eighth inning. Max Viera hit an RBI single off Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Bates to lower High Point's margin to 8-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Pedro Santos loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning, but the Rockers left three on base for the third time as Southern Maryland put the finishing touches on an 8-2 win.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Friday, May 1 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

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