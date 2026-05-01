Rockers Succumb to Early Deficit

Published on April 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers allowed four first inning runs and battled from behind all night in dropping an 8-2 decision to Southern Maryland on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers are now 4-5 while Southern Maryland leads the Atlantic League's South Division at 7-2.

High Point starter Matt Solter (L, 0-2) allowed four first inning runs before settling down and retiring the final 14 batters he faced. However, the Rockers stranded 16 runners on base and, despite outhitting the Blue Crabs 8-6, could muster just two runs.

The Rockers loaded the bases with nobody out in the first off Southern Maryland starter Devin Kirby-Williams but came away empty-handed with three straight strikeouts.

Solter struggled to find the strike zone in the bottom of the first. After a lead-off strikeout, Solter allowed a single to Brody Fahr, a walk to Viandel Pena and another single to Ethan Williams to load the bases. A muffed throw to second by Aidan Brewer allowed one run to score and left the bases loaded. Alejandro De Aza drew an RBI walk and Taylor Darden delivered a two-run single to give the Blue Crabs a 4-0 advantage.

The Rockers finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth when Braxton Davidson reached on a lead-off double and scored on a single by D.J. Burt to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Solter left after five innings, having retired the last 14 men he faced and striking out nine. Daniel Blair came on to start the sixth and allowed a lead-off homer to Ethan Wilson as the Crabs took a 5-1 lead. After issuing a pair of walks, Blair yielded a triple to Sebastian Mueller to score two and give Southern Maryland a 7-1 lead. The Crabs added an unearned run in the eighth.

Max Viera picked up an RBI in the eighth when he singled home Ethan Skender who had walked off reliever Ethan Bates.

Rafi Vazquez (W, 2-0) earned the win in relief.

The Rockers and Blue Crabs meet in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

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