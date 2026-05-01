Long Island Outslugs Lexington

Published on April 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 9-6 on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Brenden Dixon put the Legends on top 1-0 in the first inning with a two-out solo home run to left field off Ducks starter Harrison Francis. Jacob Robson tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer of his own to left-center - his third consecutive game with a longball - off Legends starter Simon Gregersen. Lexington took the lead back in the second courtesy of Mikey Kane's two-run homer to left.

Long Island took the lead with a four-run third inning, highlighted by Marcus Chiu's RBI single through the left side and Jorge Bonifacio's three-run home run to left-center field. Nick Roselli added a 436-foot two-run blast to right field in the fifth, making it 7-3 in favor of the Flock.

Weston Eberly's RBI single to left and Jackson Feltner's two-run homer to left-center in the seventh trimmed Long Island's lead to one. However, the Ducks put the game out of reach in the eighth on Robson's RBI triple to center and Chiu's RBI single to left.

Francis (2-0) earned the win, tossing six innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out two. Gregersen (0-1) took the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings with four strikeouts. Ramon Santos picked up his first save with a scoreless ninth, walking one and striking out two.

Robson, Chiu and Caleb Roberts each had two hits for the Flock. Robson collected two RBIs and two runs, while Chiu drove in two runs and scored once. Bonifacio finished with three RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and Legends continue their six-game set on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive QuackerJack T-Shirts, courtesy of Local 1049 IBEW. It will also be a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-0, 6.00) gets the start for the Ducks against Legends righty Connor Wilford (0-0, 2.25).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

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