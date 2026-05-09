Caleb Roberts' Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins

Published on May 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of outfielder/catcher Caleb Roberts has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization. He will report to the team's Double-A affiliate in Wichita, Kan.

"Caleb has had a magnificent start to the season, and we are happy to see him receive this opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We wish him the best of luck in the Twins organization."

Roberts has played in 15 games this season for the Flock. His .339 batting average ranks second on the team, while his 19 hits are tied for sixth-most in the Atlantic League. The 26-year-old has totaled two home runs, five RBIs, 13 runs, three doubles, eight walks, three stolen bases and a .948 OPS. He reached base safely in each of his first 14 games with the team from April 21 to May 6 while also posting team-high totals in three-hit games (3) and multi-hit games (6).

The West Palm Beach, Fla., native joined the Ducks after playing five seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, peaking at Double-A Amarillo. In 469 games, he totaled a .246 batting average, a .349 on-base percentage and a .776 OPS with 57 home runs, 263 RBIs, 281 runs, 418 hits, 94 doubles, 21 triples, 238 walks and 50 stolen bases. The former fifth round draft pick was selected as an MiLB.com Organization All-Star and Texas League Post-Season All-Star in 2023 with Amarillo.

Roberts becomes the third member of the 2026 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league. He joins infielder Henry Kusiak (Minnesota Twins, Single-A Fort Myers) and outfielder Juan Yepez (Dorados de Chihuahua, Mexican League). Eight members of the 2025 Ducks had their contract purchased, including seven by MLB clubs. Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the Atlantic League's Player Transfers Award in 2024 after leading the league with 10 player contract purchases and have had the most players signed in league history.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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