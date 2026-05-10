Hall-Of-Fame Offspring Beats Stormers

Published on May 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Peyton Glavine has not established baseball credentials anywhere near his Hall-of-Fame father, but on Saturday night, the lefty looked like the proverbial chip off the old block.

Glavine (1-1) yielded four hits and two walks while striking out five as the Lexington Legends bumped off the Lancaster Stormers, 10-4, in the fifth game of the weeklong series at Legends Field.

The younger Glavine, who peaked at Class A+ Wilmington in the Washington Nationals system, got off to a rocky start. Jeremy Arocho rode his first pitch to the left field wall for a double, and Jake Thompson lined a single to right, chasing Arocho to third. Tyler Miller's force play ground ball picked up the game's first run.

Glavine would eventually retire 10 straight while his offense went to work.

Lexington struck for three quick runs in the bottom of the first off Alex Garbrick (0-1). The right-hander hit Xane Washington with a pitch, and a passed ball sent the runner to second. Weston Eberly singled home the tying run, the Brenden Dixon unloaded his first of two homers on the night and fourth of the series for the quick 3-1 lead.

The Legends extended that lead, little by little. Dixon connected again in the third inning, and Mikey Kane singled home a run later in the frame. Dylan Rock made it 7-1 in the fourth with a two-run double off the boards in left center. A fly ball that got lost between Nick Lucky and Thompson in right center led to another run in the fifth.

Kane laced a homer to left in the sixth for a 10-1 lead.

The Stormers had their share of fun at the end. Scott Kelly kept his perfect ERA intact with a1-2-3 eighth inning, and Marc Flores unloaded a three-run homer in the ninth to cut the deficit.

Lancaster will send Jason Bollman (0-0) to the plate against Connor Greene (2-0) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Fans may tune into HTN/Dugout TV at 1:50.

NOTES: Miller extended his night game hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the eighth...Lancaster reached 10 hits for the sixth consecutive game...Kelly is 5-for-9 in the series...He had a 12-pitch at bat in the fifth inning that resulted in a double...His mound appearance was his fourth of the season.







Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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