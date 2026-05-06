Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine LGH Introduce 'Babies and Baseball'

Published on May 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine are partnering on more than just stadium naming rights. This year the Stormers and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health are starting a 'Babies and Baseball' initiative.

The initiative is that every baby born will receive a co-branded onesie that says "Newest Stormers Fan". Along with the onesie, each newborn baby will receive a gift bag with a certificate and 4 vouchers to be used at any Stormers game.

The Stormers along with their mascot, Cylo, will be delivering these onesies/gift bags to Penn Medicine Women's and Babies Hospital on Thursday, May 28th at noon. There will be 4,000 onesies and gift bags delivered.

"We are very excited to finally launch Babies and Baseball in collaboration with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Women's and Babies Hospital. This program is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate new life while also introducing them to the excitement of Stormers baseball!", said Alexandra Bunn, Vice President / Assistant General Manager.

The Stormers along with Penn Medicine LGH are looking forward to this new aspect of their partnership and are excited to welcome new Stormers fans to the world!







Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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