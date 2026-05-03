Miller Double Propels "apples"

Published on May 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster "Road Apples" offense was left along the highway for six innings on Saturday evening, but a series of walks and Tyler Miller's base clearing double produced four runs in the bottom of the seventh in a 4-3 win over Staten Island at Penn Medicine Park.

It was Lancaster's fifth win in the current series and 15th straight victory over Staten Island dating back to last July.

With Staten Island leading, 2-0, Lefty reliever Jorge Benitez (0-1), signed earlier in the day, got ahead of Tyler Robertson, 0-2, then lost him on the next four pitches to open the seventh inning. Marc Flores walked on four pitches, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. David Smith drove in the first run with a sac fly to right center, and Scott Kelly grounded out to send Flores to third. Padilla left after walking Jalen Battles. Right-hander Aidan Dolinsky took over and walked Jeremy Arocho to load the bases. Miller followed with his opposite field drive over the head of Tayler Aguilar, clearing the bags.

The FerryHawks pulled within a run in the eighth against Andrew Schultz. Schultz hit Gary Mattis with a pitch. Mattis stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a grounder to short by Blake Rutherford. Marc Flores' dive took extra bases away from Oscar Santos, and Ian Yetsko struck out to end the inning.

Billy Sullivan survived a one-out walk in the ninth to earn his first save.

RBI singles by Rutherford and Aguilar off Noah Bremer produced the 2-0 lead for the FerryHawks over the first three innings. Bremer worked six innings, yielding four hits while walking three and striking out nine. His mound opponent, Nick Padilla, yielded two hits in five shutout frames while walking four and striking out four.

Cole Patten (1-0) pitched a perfect inning of relief to earn the win.

Alex Garbrick (0-0) will make his first start of the season on Sunday, inheriting the vacancy left when Adam Smith's contract was purchased. He will be opposed by right-hander Nick Payero (0-3). Fans may follow the game on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 1:20.

NOTES: Lancaster has drawn 46 walks in 37.2 innings in the series...Lancaster pitchers struck out a season-high 14...Staten Island stole six bases in the game...Lancaster had failed to score in 11 straight inning prior to the seventh...Miller's double was the first extra base hit by a Stormer since a Nick Lucky bloop triple in the sixth inning on Thursday...The game was the first involving the Stormers this season decided by fewer than four runs...Lancaster is 1-1 under alternate identities.







Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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