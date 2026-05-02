Huge Inning Boosts Stormers

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







A ten-run inning without an extra base hit has to be a baseball rarity. Even weirder is having all ten runs scoring after two outs.

In a season of strange, those oddities occurred on Friday night at Penn Medicine Park.

The host Lancaster Stormers scored 10 runs on five singles, six walks and a hit batter en route to a 13-7 win over the visiting Staten Island FerryHarks. It was the Stormers' 14th straight win over the Staten Island franchise, dating back to last July.

With one out in the second, John Kelly (0-1) walked three consecutive Lancaster batters. He picked up the second out of the inning, fanning David Smith. Jalen Battles, however, yanked a two-run single through the hole on the left side. That base hit gave the Stormers a 5-2 lead.

The next eight batters also reached against relievers Alex Katz and Zach Silfies. Jeremy Arocho walked to reload the bags. Jake Thompson was hit by a pitch to force home a run. Tyler Miller drove home two more with a single into right. Joe DeLuca walked, again filling the bases. Nick Lucky then whacked a single to left as two more runs crossed the plate. Rinse and repeat as Tyler Robertson picked up a walk. Marc Flores, the sixth man of the inning to step to the plate with the bases chock full of Stormers, singled to right, bringing in two more. Smith capped the craziness with an RBI single into left before Silfies retired Battles on a harmless fly to left with Lancaster up, 13-2.

Blake Rutherford had staked the FerryHawks to the early lead with a 430' two-run homer to dead center in the first inning off Quinton Martinez (1-1). Runs scored on a double play grounder and a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning as the Stormers tied the game at 2-2. Arocho's RBI single in the second provided the Stormers with their first lead.

After the third inning surge, the game largely belonged to Staten Island, scoring five unanswered runs. Bases loaded uprisings in the eighth and ninth innings were snuffed out by double plays.

Noah Bremer (0-1) will take the hill against the FerryHawks on Saturday at 6:45. He will be opposed by right-hander Nick Padilla (0-1). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:35.

NOTES: Thompson has Lancaster's longest streak of the season at five...Arocho and Flores have both walked in each game in the Staten Island series...Battles has driven in at least one in each game against Staten Island...Lancaster has picked up 35 walks in 29.2 innings in the series.







Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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