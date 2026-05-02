Ducks Comeback Falls Just Short vs. Legends

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 6-5 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lexington took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single through the left side by Mikey Kane. A sacrifice fly to center field by Brenden Dixon in the third made it 2-0 Legends. Jacob Robson cut the Ducks deficit in half in the bottom of the third with an RBI single through the right side, but Jackson Feltner restored Lexington's two-run lead at 3-1 with a solo homer to left-center in the fourth off Ducks starter Michael Dominguez.

Long Island tied the game in the fifth on a 414-foot two-run home run to right-center by Caleb Roberts off Legends starter Connor Wilford. However, the Legends went back in front 6-3 in the sixth on a two-run double by Kane and an RBI single by Tres Gonzalez. The Ducks pulled to within a run a 6-5 in the seventh thanks to Robson's RBI single to right and a run-scoring groundout from Roberts, but they could not even the score.

Dominguez did not factor into the decision but pitched five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven. Wilford (1-0) earned the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out six. Juan Martinez (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Wilber Perez collected his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Alsander Womack led the Ducks offense with three hits, two runs and a stolen base. Robson added two hits, two RBIs and a run, while Nick Roselli grabbed two hits.

The Ducks and Legends continue their six-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Frank Boulton Appreciation Night, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:00 p.m. to help honor the Founder of the Long Island Ducks and Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. CLICK HERE for more information. Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to the first Fireworks Spectacular of the 2026 season. Right-hander Trevor Bauer (1-1, 1.64) takes the mound for the Ducks against Legends lefty Peyton Glavine (0-1, 6.00).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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