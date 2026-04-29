Henry Kusiak's Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins

Published on April 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of infielder/outfielder Henry Kusiak has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization. He will report to the team's Single-A affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla.

"Henry was outstanding both at the plate and in the field during the season's first week," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has earned this opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck in the Twins organization."

Kusiak played five games for the Ducks during the opening week of the 2026 season. He posted a team-best .474 batting average with two home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs, nine hits, two doubles, a walk, two stolen bases and a 1.395 OPS. The 25-year-old hit the Ducks first home run of the season, a 419-foot blast to center field on April 23 vs. Hagerstown. He also went deep in game one of a doubleheader on April 26 at Lancaster, finishing the game with four RBIs and a magnificent diving catch in right field that preserved Trevor Bauer's no-hitter.

The Illinois native is currently in his third season of professional baseball. He was named the American Association Rookie Hitter of the Year and an American Association All-Star in 2025 after hitting .309 with 12 homers, 47 RBIs and an .858 OPS as a member of the Chicago Dogs. He played 77 games in 2024 with the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League, batting .277 with three homers, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and a .345 on-base percentage.

Kusiak becomes the second member of the 2026 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league, joining outfielder Juan Yepez (Dorados de Chihuahua, Mexican League). Eight members of the 2025 Ducks had their contract purchased, including seven by MLB clubs. Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the Atlantic League's Player Transfers Award in 2024 after leading the league with 10 player contract purchases and have had the most players signed in league history.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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