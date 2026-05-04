2026 Anthem Idol Competition Saturday, May 16

Published on May 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and 103.1 The WOLF and WALK 97.5 today announced the team's annual Anthem Idol competition will take place on Saturday, May 16, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks.

Registration will take place promptly at 9:00 a.m. on May 16, with auditions to follow shortly thereafter. In order to expedite the registration process, contestants are encouraged to fill out the Anthem Idol application form, which can be printed. Those attending should bring their completed forms with them to the ballpark on May 16. Registration forms WILL NOT be accepted prior to the event.

Anthem Idol contestants will be vying for one of a limited number of openings to perform the National Anthem during the Ducks 2026 Season, presented by Catholic Health. Scheduled to judge this year's competition will be Christina Kay, Afternoon Host from WALK 97.5, and Robby Bridges, Program Director and Midday Host from 103.1 The WOLF.

All singing performances must be done a capella, with a time limit of one minute and 30 seconds. Anthem lyrics must be sung from memory. Musicians are also encouraged to participate in the contest, but no electric will be available for use. No audio or video tapes will be accepted. Anthem Idol is scheduled to be held rain or shine.

The lucky winners of the 2026 Anthem Idol competition will each be notified in the weeks following the event.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.