Southern Maryland Takes Day Game from Rockers, 7-2

Published on April 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the third inning and went on to post a 7-2 win over High Point in a Wednesday matinee at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers are now 4-4 on the season while Southern Maryland improved to 6-2.

The Blue Crabs tagged High Point starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith (L, 0-1) with a two-run homer off the bat of Stephen Paolini in the third and added a two-run double from Taylor Darden in the fourth. The Rockers countered with a solo homer from Murphy Stehly, his third of the season, in the fourth as the Rockers trailed 4-1.

The Rockers were held to just two hits by Southern Maryland starter Ian Kahaloa (W, 2-0), one of those Stehly's homer.

The Rockers closed the gap to 4-2 in the top of the sixth when Nolan Watson singled and scored from first on a double by Anthony Servideo.

Southern Maryland scored three times in the sixth to take a 7-2 lead, the big blow being a two-run double from Darden.

The Rockers had opportunities late, stranding two runners on base in the seventh and leaving the bases loaded in the eighth.

Servideo and Max Viera each had a pair of hits for the Rockers, Darden, Paolini, Quinn McDaniels and Ethan Wilson each collected a pair of hits for the Crabs.

The Rockers received excellent defense with centerfielder Troy Schreffler showing off his arm. In the first inning, Viandel Pena tried to stretch a single into a double and was cut down at second base on a perfect throw from Schreffler. The Blue Crabs' Stephen Paolini tried to turn a double into a triple in the fifth but a perfect relay from Schreffler to second baseman Patrick Sanchez to third baseman Anthony Servideo prevented that from happening.

The Rockers and Blue Crabs meet in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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