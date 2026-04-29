Crabs Bats Best Rockers, 8-2

Published on April 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The morning start did not phase the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (6-2) in an 8-2 victory over the High Point Rockers (4-4) on Wednesday morning at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs offense tallied 13 hits, with four players having multiple hits. Taylor Darden led the team at the plate, driving in four runs.

Both starting pitchers controlled the game through the first two innings. Blue Crabs starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa retired the first six batters he faced while High Point's Fin Del Bonta-Smith worked around two singles to face the minimum through two innings.

The Blue Crabs broke through in the bottom of the third inning. After Carlos Rojas reached base on a one-out single, Stephen Paolini connected on a two-run home run to left field. His first home run of the season gave the Crabs a 2-0 lead after three innings.

High Point got on the board in the top of the fourth inning with a home run of their own. Murphy Stehly hit a solo home run to left field, his second consecutive game with a home run and his third of the season. Southern Maryland responded in the bottom of the inning. Ethan Wilson and Quinn McDaniel started the inning with back-to-back singles, then they moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Ezequiel Pagan. Darden came through with a two-RBI double to extend Southern Maryland's lead to 4-1 after four innings.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Rockers trimmed the deficit in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Anthony Servideo hit an RBI double to right field. A single by Max Viera put the tying run on base for High Point, but Kahaloa worked out of the jam to hold the Crabs lead at 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Kahaloa recorded the first quality start of the season for the Blue Crabs. Over six innings, he allowed two runs on five hits. He did not allow a walk and struck out three Rockers hitters.

Once again, the Blue Crabs offense responded in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two runners in scoring position, Darden drove a two-run double to left center field. Sebastian Mueller followed with an RBI double for his first Atlantic League hit and RBI to extend Southern Maryland's lead to 7-2 after six innings.

The Crabs added one more in the bottom of the eighth inning. A hit by pitch and an error allowed Darden to score to stretch the Southern Maryland lead to 8-2.

The bullpen shut down the High Point offense in the later innings. Peyton Cariaco, Ethan Hammerberg, and Garrett Ouellette each threw a scoreless inning to secure the 8-2 win for the Blue Crabs.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Thursday, April 30 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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