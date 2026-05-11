Homestand Highlights: May 12 - May 17

Published on May 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







It's a full week of fun at the ballpark as the Blue Crabs take on the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars! From great promotions and unbeatable value to family-friendly experiences and postgame fireworks, there's something for everyone all week long.

Kick things off with Two Can Tuesday and $2 concession deals, support the community, and enjoy a great night of baseball. Students take center stage during our Baseball in Education morning game, while Thirsty Thursday, presented by Craft Crush, brings drink specials and a lively atmosphere to start the weekend early. Friday night lights up with postgame fireworks, and the fun continues all weekend long with Star Wars Night on Saturday then wrapping up with Pinch's Birthday featuring Kids Run the Bases and player autographs.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action-grab your tickets and join us at the ballpark this week!

Tuesday, May 12 | 6:35 PM

vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

Silver Sluggers & Two Can Tuesday

Join us for a great night at the ballpark featuring Silver Sluggers and Two Can Tuesday!

Two Can Tuesday

Give back and get rewarded! Fans who bring two canned goods or new hygiene products will receive a FREE ticket to that night's game.

All donations benefit the Southern Maryland Food Bank, helping support families in our local community.

$2 Tuesday

Enjoy select concession items for just $2.00, making it one of the best value nights of the season.

Come out, enjoy the game, and make an impact!

Wednesday, may 13 | 10:35 AM

vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

Baseball in Education & Woof Wednesday presented by Dees Mutts Dog Grooming

Join us for a special morning at the ballpark as students experience Blue Crabs baseball in a fun, engaging, and educational environment. It's the perfect blend of learning and live baseball!

Thursday, may 14 | 6:35 PM

vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

Thirsty Thursday presented by Craft Crush

Spend your Thursday nights with the Blue Crabs! Enjoy weekly drink specials, great vibes, and the perfect way to kick off your weekend early. This fan-favorite promotion brings together refreshing beverages, exciting baseball, and a lively atmosphere all night long.

Friday, may 15 | 6:35 PM

vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

Friday Night Fireworks & Best Of SOMD

Kick off your weekend at the ballpark with Best Of SOMD as we celebrate the people, businesses, and community that make Southern Maryland the best place to call home!

Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks lighting up the night sky-part of every Friday home game this season.

Saturday, May 16 | 6:35 PM

vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Star Wars Night

Spend your Saturday night with the Blue Crabs for Star Wars Night featuring our Light Saber ticket package! Buy a $25 Homeplate Reserve ticket with guaranteed lightsaber giveaway!

Enjoy great baseball, ballpark favorites, and a fun night out with family and friends.

Sunday, May 17 | 1:05 PM

vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

Family Day & Pinch's Birthday

Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled afternoon for Pinch's Birthday!

After the game, kids can take the field for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Raising Cane's, followed by player autographs.

All kids participating in Kids Run the Bases will receive a certificate for a free combo meal from Raising Cane's.







Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2026

Homestand Highlights: May 12 - May 17 - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

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