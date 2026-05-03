Crabs Falter Late in Loss to Rockers

Published on May 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - A late comeback for the High Point Rockers (6-5) handed the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (7-4) a tough 4-3 loss on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs held a lead until the eighth inning, but the Rockers whacked three home runs to overcome the deficit.

The Blue Crabs got on the board early. Stephen Paolini hit a single to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He stole second base and a throwing error by Rockers catcher Nolan Watson allowed Paolini to reach third base. He then scored on a Viandel Pena sacrifice fly to give the Crabs a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

Southern Maryland's defensive struggles from last night reappeared in the top of the second inning. Bryson Parks singled with one out against Blue Crabs starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky. He attempted to steal second base and an error by Blue Crabs second baseman Brody Fahr allowed him to take the base. He later scored on an RBI single by Nolan Watson to tie the game, 1-1, heading into the bottom of the second inning.

That score stayed tied until the bottom of the fourth inning. Quinn McDaniel reached on an infield single to set up Alejandro De Aza. He connected on a 380-foot two-run home run to right field, his first of the season, to give Southern Maryland a 3-1 lead after the fourth inning.

Blue Crabs starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky was phenomenal in his third start of the season. In six innings pitched, he allowed one unearned run on seven hits. He struck out eight Rockers without walking a batter. Through 16 innings pitched this season, Virbitsky owns a 1.13 ERA with 17 strikeouts.

The Blue Crabs held their two-run lead until the top of the eighth inning. Against Blue Crabs relief pitcher Peyton Cariaco, Luke Napleton hit a solo home run to center field, his second home run of the season, to bring the Rockers back within a run, 3-2.

Southern Maryland tasked relief pitcher Garrett Ouellette to record a five-out save, but High Point had other ideas. Troy Schreffler led off the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run, his first home run of the season, and Ethan Skender followed with another solo home run, his first of the year, to give the Rockers a 4-3 lead.

The Blue Crabs attempted to answer back in the bottom of the ninth inning. Two walks and a wild pitch put the winning run in scoring pitching, but Rockers relief pitcher Alec Barger stranded two to hand the Crabs a second consecutive loss.

The Blue Crabs finish their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Sunday, May 3 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 pm.

Tomorrow's game is Princess & Pirates Day. Come to the ballpark to meet some of your favorite princesses and pirates. All children in costume receive free admission to the game.







Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.