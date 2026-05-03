Bauer's Brilliant Night Fires up Sellout Crowd

Published on May 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







Central Islip, NY - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 6-1 on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,146 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

10-year Major League veteran Trevor Bauer (2-1) was the story on the mound once again for the Ducks. The right-hander struck out a season-high 10 batters in six innings of one-run ball. He gave up just six hits, five of which were singles, and did not walk a batter. The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner finished the night with a season-high 101 pitches, 69 of which were strikes.

The Legends took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI fielder's choice grounder off the bat of Mikey Kane. Aaron Takacs tied the game in the fourth with a 399-foot solo home run to right field off Legends starter Peyton Glavine.

A five-run fifth inning gave the Ducks a 6-1 lead. Jacob Robson's solo homer to left, a two-run double to right-center by Gavin Collins and a two-run homer to right by Jorge Bonifacio did the damage.

Glavine took a no-decision for Lexington, giving up a run on six hits and two walks in four innings. Jack Lynch (0-1) took the loss, yielding four runs on three hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. Jacob Asa (two scoreless innings) and Julian Minaya (one scoreless inning) finished off the win for the Flock.

Robson led the Ducks offense with three hits, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Caleb Roberts added two hits, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Legends wrap up their six-game set on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's the first FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday of the season. Fans will be invited to enjoy a Catch on the Field pregame from 12:40 to 1:00 and take part in Kids Run the Bases following the game. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (1-1, 2.65) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Legends righty Conner Greene (1-0, 0.00).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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