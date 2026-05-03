Ducks Wrap up Homestand; Return Home May 12th

Published on May 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks outfielder Aaron Takacs

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks outfielder Aaron Takacs(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 10-2 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island plated both of their runs in the ninth on an RBI single by Nick Roselli and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Kole Kaler. Aaron Takacs led the Ducks offense with two doubles, a run scored and a walk, while Marcus Chiu picked up a pair of hits. Jamal Ritter also recorded the first hit of his professional career with a pinch hit single in the ninth inning and later scored his first run.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (1-1, 2.70) gets the start for the Ducks against a Flying Boxcars starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to open a six-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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