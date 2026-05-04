Stormers Finish Off Successful Week, 10-6

Published on May 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers and Road Apples had an undeniably successful week.

Tyler Miller had three extra base hits and three RBI on Sunday afternoon as the Stormers finished a six-game sweep of the Staten Island FerryHawks, 10-6, at Penn Medicine Park.

Lancaster has now won 16 consecutive meetings with the FerryHawks, dating back to July of last year. All-time, the Stormers have won 68 of 91 meetings, just below 75% of the games tilting in Lancaster's favor.

Miller staked Lancaster to its first lead with a two-run double into the right field corner off Nick Payero (0-4) in the bottom of the third, but the FerryHawks surged back ahead, 3-2, on a double by Oscar Santos and a solo homer by Jeison Guzman in the top of the fourth.

Luis Atiles' bobble of Marc Flores's single to right led to a pair of unearned markers in the fourth, but it was not until the sixth when Lancaster pulled away on clutch hits and some daring baserunning.

With runners at second and third and two outs, Scott Kelly slapped a single past the reach of shortstop Ian Yetsko, driving home two. Jeremy Arocho grounded a single into left, chasing Jorge Benitez. Kevin Dowdell walked Miller to load the bases. With Nick Lucky in the box, Kelly charged to the plate on a pitch that eluded Santos by a matter of feet. They two scrambled for the dish, and Kelly was ruled to have gotten the hand on home before Santos laid a tag on him. Luck followed with a two-run single for a 9-3 lead.

Tayler Aguilar launched a 421' homer over the right field tents in the seventh, and Yetsko doubled past Robertson in left as the FerryHawks pulled back to within three.

Miller personally took care of the issue, cracking his second homer of the season over the tents in right for the final cushion.

Ronnie Voacolo (1-0) pitched two innings to earn the win for Lancaster.

The Stormers will use Monday to travel to Lexington, Kentucky where they will open a six-game series at Legends Field on Tuesday. Fans may watch the game on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:35.

NOTES: Miller drove in 11 runs in the series...Flores walked 11 times in the six games, picking up at least one in each game...The team drew 55 while batting for only 45.2 innings...No Stormer has hit more than two homers in the first two weeks of the season...The club has 10 but has scored an average of 6.75 runs per game...Cole Patten worked the seventh, his third straight hitless appearance.







Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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