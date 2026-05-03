Greene Dominates, Cumbo's Grand Slam Powers Legends to 10-2 Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Long Island, NY - The Lexington Legends turned in a statement performance in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, rolling past the Long Island Ducks 10-2 behind a dominant outing from Conner Greene and a historic day at the plate from EJ Cumbo.

Greene (2-0) was in complete control, tossing six shutout innings while allowing just five hits and striking out four. The right-hander worked around three walks and kept the Ducks off balance all afternoon, lowering his ERA to a perfect 0.00 on the season.

After pushing across a run in the first inning, the Legends broke the game wide open in the fourth. With two outs and the bases loaded, EJ Cumbo delivered the defining moment of the game - a towering grand slam that put Lexington firmly in control.

Cumbo finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle, putting together one of the most impressive individual performances of the season.

Lexington continued to apply pressure late, erupting for five runs in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach. Kingston Liniak drove in two runs during the rally, while Gabe Howell and Andy Atwood each added RBI hits. Liniak recorded two hits and two RBI on the day, while Atwood and Mikey Kane also contributed multi-hit performances as part of a 13-hit attack.

Defensively, the Legends were just as sharp, turning five double plays to erase scoring threats and maintain control throughout the game.

Out of the bullpen, Tyler Guilfoil and Carson Lambert combined for two scoreless innings before Long Island scored a pair of runs in the ninth.

In total, eight of the nine starters reached base as Lexington showcased its depth and offensive firepower.

With the victory, the Legends close out their six-game road series in Long Island by returning to the .500 mark on the season.

Lexington now heads home to Legends Field to open a six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday, May 5th.







Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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