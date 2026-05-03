Rockers Catch Fire down the Stretch, Blow away Southern Maryland

Published on May 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the sixth inning and scored 12 unanswered runs to post a 13-3 win in the series finale over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers have their first three-game winning streak of the year and moved into a tie for first in the Atlantic League's South Division at 7-5 along with Gastonia and Southern Maryland.

The Rockers on Sunday set season highs for runs scored and base hits (18) in taking the six-game series by a count of 4-2.

The Rockers offense was led by Ethan Skender with three hits and five RBI and Anthony Servideo who had three hits and a pair of runs scored.

The Rockers batted around in the seventh and ninth innings. The Rockers coupled their 18 hits with eight walks and three hit by pitches.

The Rockers went up 1-0 in the top of the third when Max Viera hammered his second homer of the season, and second in as many days, to dead center.

On the mound, lefty Kent Emanuel had the Blue Crabs under control. He surrendered a pair of hits in the second but left both runners stranded. He had retired eight straight hitters entering the fourth when he took himself out of the game with a 1-2 count on SMD's Taylor Darden with a potential arm injury.

Duncan Howard (W, 2-0) came on to replace Emanuel and retired the side in order in the fifth but ran into trouble in the sixth. Viandel Pena tied the game with a solo homer with two outs before Ethan Wilson and Quinn McDaniel reached on singles. Taylor Darden then hit a two-run single to give the Crabs a 3-1 lead.

Not to be deterred, the Rockers put together a five-run run rally in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead. Singles by Aidan Brewer and Anthony Servideo started the merry-go-round before Viera drove in a run on a fielder's choice. After Nick Longhi fanned, Luke Napleton walked and Troy Schreffler delivered a go-ahead two-run double. Ethan Skender punched a run-scoring single up the middle and Bryson Parks completed the frame with an RBI double.

Southern Maryland starter Connor Overton (L, 2-2) allowed 11 hits and five runs over his 6.2 innings of work.

Daniel Blair pitched around a walk in a scoreless seventh inning and put the Crabs down in order in the eighth. Xander Hamilton threw a shutout ninth inning.

After the five-run seventh, the Rockers added three runs in the eighth with Skender belting a two-run double. Ten men went to the plate in the ninth as High Point scored five more runs. Skender added his second two-run double of the day. The five runs in the ninth came on one hit, four walks and two HBP.

The Rockers will have a off-day on Monday and then welcome the York Revolution on Tuesday for the start of a six-game series at Truist Point. Game time Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.

NOTES: Max Viera's third inning homer extended his hitting streak to 10 games. .. The Rockers tested Blue Crabs LF Ezequiel Pagan's arm twice on Sunday. .. Both Bryson Parks (fourth inning) and Max Viera (fifth inning) hit singles off the wall in left but were thrown out by Pagan trying to stretch it into a double. .. The 18 High Point hits were the most they've had since pounding out 20 in a win at York on July 17, 2025.







Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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