Schreffler Helps Rockers Snap Skid

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers broke a two-game losing streak as right fielder Troy Schreffler pounded out three hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Rockers to a 7-5 win over Southern Maryland on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers are back at .500 at 5-5 on the season while the Blue Crabs are now 7-3.

High Point tallied its first run in the top of the first when lead-off hitter Anthony Servideo reached on an error by shortstop Viandel Pena. Nick Longhi singled up the middle to move Servideo to third and he then scored on a sac fly to center by Braxton Davidson.

The Rockers added a pair of runs in the second for a 3-0 lead. D.J. Burt opened the frame by reaching on an error by third baseman Taylor Darden. A single by Bryson Parks put two aboard and Schreffler's double off the wall plated Burt. Parks would score on a wild pitch by Southern Maryland starter J.P. Massey (L, 0-1).

In the bottom of the fourth, Southern Maryland got on the board for the first time as Ezequiel Pagan singled home a run.

Max Viera's solo homer leading off the fifth, his first of the year, pushed High Point's lead to 4-1. The Blue Crabs answered with a solo run in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 4-2 game.

The Rockers pushed the lead to 5-2 in the top of the sixth as Ethan Skender doubled and Schreffler knocked him home with a single.

David Hess started for the Rockers and went four innings, allowing five hits and just one run while walking three and striking out four.

Scott Rouse came on in the fifth with a 4-1 lead. He allowed the run in the fifth and a solo homer to Pagan in the sixth. He allowed a single to Brady Fahr in the seventh before departing for lefty Win Scott (W, 1-1). Alejandro De Aza singled home Fahr as Southern Maryland closed the gap to 5-4.

High Point added an insurance run in the eighth when Viera reached on a fielder's choice, stole second, and scored on a single by Nick Longhi. An extra insurance run came across in the top of the ninth as Luke Napleton reached on an error and scored from second on a wild pitch to push the Rockers to a 7-4 lead.

Scott went 1.2 innings and yielded just two hits and no runs in earning his first win of the season.

Xander Hamilton (S, 2) came on and allowed a run in the ninth but struck out De Aza to end the game and earn his second save of the year.

Longhi and Skender each added a pair of hits for the Rockers who were outhit by the Cabs 13-11.

The Rockers and Blue Crabs meet in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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