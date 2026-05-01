Legends Rally Falls Short in 9-6 Loss to Ducks

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - The Lexington Legends mounted a late push but couldn't overcome an early deficit, falling 9-6 to the Long Island Ducks on Thursday night.

Lexington struck first in the opening inning and added two more in the second behind early home runs from Brenden Dixon and Mikey Kane, taking a 3-1 lead. Dixon continued his strong start to the season with a 2-for-5 night, including his fourth home run of the year, while Kane delivered one of his best performances of the young season, going 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

Long Island answered quickly, using a four-run third inning to swing momentum. A three-run home run by Jorge Bonifacio highlighted the frame, giving the Ducks a lead they would not relinquish. The Ducks added two more runs in the fifth and another pair in the eighth to extend their advantage.

Lexington showed resilience in the seventh inning, plating three runs to cut the deficit to 7-6. Jackson Feltner delivered a two-run homer in the rally, while Weston Eberly added an RBI as part of a 10-hit effort for the Legends lineup.

On the mound, Simon Gregersen (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs over four innings of work. He was followed by Zach Murray and Carson Lambert, who combined to allow four additional runs out of the bullpen.

Long Island's Harrison Francis (2-0) earned the win, allowing three runs (one earned) over six innings. Ramon Santos secured the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Ducks were led offensively by Jacob Robson and Marcus Chiu, who each recorded two hits and drove in multiple runs, while Bonifacio's three-run homer proved to be the difference.

The Legends will look to bounce back and even the series as they continue their six-game road series in Long Island Friday night through Sunday before returning home to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 5 to open a series against the Lancaster Stormers.







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