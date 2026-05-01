Legends Set for Marquee Matchup against Trevor Bauer in Long Island

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







(Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends will take center stage Saturday night as they face former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and the Long Island Ducks in a highly anticipated matchup at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Bauer, one of the most recognizable names in professional baseball, is scheduled to take the mound for Long Island, bringing a major league-caliber test for the Legends lineup. The right-hander, known for his electric arsenal and competitive edge, adds national attention to an already compelling Atlantic League showdown.

For Lexington, the opportunity represents more than just another game in a six-game road series. It is a chance to measure themselves against top-tier talent and continue building momentum early in the 2026 season.

The Legends have shown flashes of offensive firepower and resilience through the opening stretch of the season and will look to bring that same energy into Saturday night's contest in front of what is expected to be a strong crowd in Central Islip.

Fans can watch the Legends live on HomeTeam Network on Dugout TV. Viewers can subscribe by copying and pasting this link into their web browser: app.hometeamlive.com/leagues/196

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM Saturday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lexington will continue its six-game road trip in Long Island through Sunday before returning home to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 5 to open a series against the Lancaster Stormers.

For more information on the Lexington Legends and the 2026 season, visit lexingtonlegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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