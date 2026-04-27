Legends Explode for 17 Runs Behind Greene's Dominant Start

Published on April 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends delivered an emphatic statement at Legends Field, erupting for 17 runs on 15 hits in a commanding 17-3 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Right-hander Conner Greene set the tone early and never let Charleston settle in. Greene was dominant across six shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out four and walking one to earn his first win of the season.

The Legends offense wasted no time backing their starter. Lexington plated four runs in the first inning and followed with three more in the second to jump out to a 7-0 lead. The knockout blow came in the fifth, when the Legends exploded for six runs to put the game well out of reach.

Leading the offensive charge was Gabe Howell, who turned in a monster performance, going 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three doubles. Tres Gonzales added three hits and three RBIs, while Weston Eberly chipped in with three hits, including a home run, and drove in two.

Power played a key role as well, as Brenden Dixon, Ryan McCarthy, and Eberly each left the yard for Lexington. The Legends also showcased patience at the plate, drawing nine walks and consistently applying pressure on Charleston pitching throughout the night.

Charleston managed to break through late with two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, but it was far from enough to overcome Lexington's early dominance.

With the win, the Legends continue to build momentum early in the season, combining strong pitching with an explosive offensive attack in front of the home crowd.

Lexington will now hit the road for a six-game trip beginning Tuesday, April 28, before returning to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 5 to open a six-game homestand against the Lancaster Stormers. Tickets for the upcoming homestand are available now at lexingtonlegends.com.







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