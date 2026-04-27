Trevor Bauer Spins No-Hitter as Ducks Sweep Stormers

Published on April 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.) - 10-year Major League veteran and 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner threw the third no-hitter in Long Island Ducks history during game one of Sunday's doubleheader between the Ducks and Lancaster Stormers at Penn Medicine Park.

Bauer (1-0) was in cruise control all game long. The right-hander allowed just one baserunner in seven scoreless and hitless innings. After retiring the first 15 batters he faced, Kevin Watson Jr. worked his way aboard with a one out walk. Bauer followed by retiring the next five hitters to finish off the no-no. He struck out seven batters in the game and threw 84 pitches, 54 of which were strikes.

Bauer becomes the third player in franchise history to pitch a no-hitter, joining Rod Henderson (May 25, 2001, vs. Atlantic City) and Robert Stock (July 18, 2023, at Southern Maryland). He is the ninth player in Atlantic League history to toss an individual no-hitter, including the third in league history and first in Ducks history to pitch a seven-inning no-no. He is also the first pitcher in league history to pitch a no-hitter during the month of April and the second-oldest to accomplish the feat at 35 years of age (Lincoln Mikkelsen, Atlantic City, 38).

The Ducks broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth inning of game one on a two-run single down the left field line by Kole Kaler. A four-run fifth inning, highlighted by Henry Kusiak's two-run homer to right and Alsander Womack's RBI single to right, made it 6-0 Flock.

Long Island pushed across two more runs in the sixth when Kusiak scored on a passed ball and Wilmer Difo picked up an RBI single. A two-run ground-rule double to left-center by Kusiak and a two-run homer to left by Gavin Collins in the seventh rounded out the scoring at 13-0 Ducks.

Game two saw the Stormers take a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Tyler Robertson's sac fly to center and Evan Ulrich's RBI single to left off Ducks starter Michael Dominguez. The Ducks countered with three runs in the fourth on a sac fly to center by Collins and a two-run homer to left by Marcus Chiu to take the lead. Solo homers to right in the fifth by Womack and the sixth by Caleb Roberts extended the lead to 5-2. Kaler singled, stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Dominguez took a no-decision, yielding two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Angel Reyes (1-0) picked up the win after striking out the side in a scoreless fourth inning. Noah Bremer (0-1) took the loss, conceding five runs on six hits and a walk over five and two-thirds with seven strikeouts.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday, April 28, to begin a six-game series against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (0-1, 6.75) gets the start for the Ducks against a Legends starter to be determined.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action for both games live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

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